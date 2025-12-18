If you are still deciding where to go for your upcoming Christman and new year holidays, plan a last-minute trip to Meghalaya. Just one flight away from Hyderabad, this north-eastern state feels like another world of cool weather, rolling green hills, clear rivers and clouds that drift gently through valleys.

Meghalaya, meaning the Abode of Clouds, is not about rushing through tourist spots. It is about slowing down, breathing clean air and enjoying nature at its purest. For travellers from Hyderabad, Siasat.com takes a look at this beautiful place that offers a refreshing break from heat, traffic and routine life.

How to travel from Hyderabad (quick and easy)

Fly from Hyderabad to Guwahati.

Flight time: 2.5–3 hours

Average one-way fare: Rs.7,000-Rs.15,000

From Guwahati, travel by road to Shillong, the capital of Meghalaya.

Distance: about 100 km

Travel time: 3–3.5 hours by taxi

Shillong is the best base to explore nearby regions.

Must-visit and less-explored places in Meghalaya

1. Shnongpdeng

Located near Dawki, Shnongpdeng is calm and less crowded. The Umngot River here is so clear that boats appear to float in the air. Early mornings are quiet and magical, making it ideal for boating, kayaking or simply sitting by the river.

2. Dawki

Dawki is famous for its river and India–Bangladesh border point. Though it can get crowded, the river still impresses first-time visitors. Visiting early in the morning helps avoid the rush.

3. Seven Sisters Waterfalls

Near Cherrapunji, seven streams fall side by side from a tall cliff. During the monsoon months, the waterfall is powerful and dramatic, offering one of Meghalaya’s most striking sights.

4. Nongjrong Village

Nongjrong is known for its sunrise views. On clear mornings, clouds float below the viewpoint while the sun slowly rises above them. Staying overnight in a village homestay adds to the peaceful experience.

5. Krem Chympe

It’s the 5th longest cave in India.For adventure lovers, Krem Chympe in the Jaintia Hills offers an underground experience with bamboo boats. With local guides, visitors explore limestone passages formed over thousands of years.

6. Wari Chora

Deep in the South Garo Hills, Wari Chora is one of Meghalaya’s least-explored wonders. Narrow rivers flow through tall canyon walls surrounded by forests and silence. The journey takes effort, but the reward is untouched natural beauty.

Stay, Food and Tips

Shillong offers budget hotels and homestays from Rs.1,200 upwards, while comfortable hotels range between Rs.3,500- Rs.4,500. Sohra (Cherrapunji) has simple homestays close to nature.

Meghalaya food is mild compared to Hyderabadi cuisine. Try local dishes like Jadoh, Tungrymbai and Dohneiiong, or enjoy cafes and bakeries in Shillong.

Start days early, carry light woollens, keep some cash, and respect local customs.

For a last-minute trip from Hyderabad, Meghalaya is an easy, beautiful and calming choice. With rivers, waterfalls, quiet villages and untouched landscapes, it offers something rare today: peace.