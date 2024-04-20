Cinema in Saudi Arabia: Revenues exceed Rs 8222 crore since 2018

This came in a report issued on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the opening of the first cinema in the Kingdom.

Published: 20th April 2024
Photo: Reuters

Riyadh: Cinemas in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) have generated 3.7 billion Saudi Riyals (Rs 82,22,80,50,417) and witnessed the sale of more than 61 million tickets from April 18 to March 2024.

This came in a report issued by the General Authority for Media Regulation in Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the sixth anniversary of the opening of the first cinema in the Kingdom.

According to the authority, 633,130 tickets were sold in 2018, 6,847,523 tickets were sold in 2019, 6,596,073 tickets were sold in 2020, and 2021 saw 13,096,022 tickets sold.

In 2022, 14,358,062 tickets were sold, and in 2023, 17,637,154 tickets were sold, and in the current year 2024, 2,621,236 tickets were sold until the end of March.

The number of cinemas has reached 66 in 22 cities around Saudi Arabia, including 618 screens and 63,373 seats.

Saudi Arabia’s cinema sector celebrates its pioneering vision and rapid developments, marking the sixth anniversary of the opening of the first cinema, aligning with Vision 2030 goals.

