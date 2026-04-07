As April rolls into full swing, Hyderabad’s social calendar is anything but quiet. From live music to niche workshops, the city is brimming with experiences that cater to every kind of weekend mood. Whether you’re looking to unwind with a soulful concert, explore creative spaces, or simply step out and soak in the city’s vibrant cultural pulse, something is happening across venues big and small.
This weekend, expect a mix of returning favourites and fresh events, making it the perfect time to ditch the routine and rediscover Hyderabad in a new light. Siasat.com looks at 6 events that promise to be exciting and cannot be missed this weekend.
1. Rambo Circus
Date- April 10 to April 19
Timing- 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm
Venue- Sri Sathya Sai Nigamagamam
Ticket- Rs. 350 onwards
2. Gyaan Guru Quizzing: Mela Edition
Date- April 10
Timing- 8 pm onwards
Venue- Mindspace Social
Ticket- Rs. 300 onwards
3. Jamming Night
Date- April 11
Timing- 8 pm
Venue- Mindspace Social
Ticket- Rs. 299 onwards
4. Candlelight Concert: Tribute to A.R. Rahman
Date- April 11
Timing- 7 pm and 9 pm
Venue- district150 by QUORUM
Ticket- Rs. 1300 onwards
5. Pichwai Art Workshop
Date- April 11
Timing- 5 pm
Venue- Red Rhino
Ticket- Rs. 1500 onwards
6. Yeh Shaam Mastani- A musical and cultural experience
Date- April 11
Timing- 6 pm onwards
Venue- Tavaro Resorts
Registration via The Room Zero Experiences Instagram
What are your plans for this weekend? Comment below.