As April rolls into full swing, Hyderabad’s social calendar is anything but quiet. From live music to niche workshops, the city is brimming with experiences that cater to every kind of weekend mood. Whether you’re looking to unwind with a soulful concert, explore creative spaces, or simply step out and soak in the city’s vibrant cultural pulse, something is happening across venues big and small.

This weekend, expect a mix of returning favourites and fresh events, making it the perfect time to ditch the routine and rediscover Hyderabad in a new light. Siasat.com looks at 6 events that promise to be exciting and cannot be missed this weekend.

1. Rambo Circus

Date- April 10 to April 19

Timing- 1 pm, 4 pm and 7 pm

Venue- Sri Sathya Sai Nigamagamam

Ticket- Rs. 350 onwards

2. Gyaan Guru Quizzing: Mela Edition

Date- April 10

Timing- 8 pm onwards

Venue- Mindspace Social

Ticket- Rs. 300 onwards

3. Jamming Night

Date- April 11

Timing- 8 pm

Venue- Mindspace Social

Ticket- Rs. 299 onwards

4. Candlelight Concert: Tribute to A.R. Rahman

Date- April 11

Timing- 7 pm and 9 pm

Venue- district150 by QUORUM

Ticket- Rs. 1300 onwards

5. Pichwai Art Workshop

Date- April 11

Timing- 5 pm

Venue- Red Rhino

Ticket- Rs. 1500 onwards

6. Yeh Shaam Mastani- A musical and cultural experience

Date- April 11

Timing- 6 pm onwards

Venue- Tavaro Resorts

Registration via The Room Zero Experiences Instagram

What are your plans for this weekend? Comment below.