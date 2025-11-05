CISF seizes high-end drones worth Rs 26.7 lakh at Hyderabad airport

A passenger who had arrived from Singapore was arrested.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 5th November 2025 6:52 pm IST
Hyderabad Airport
Hyderabad: The Central Industrial Security Force said it has seized 22 high-end drones worth Rs 26.7 lakh at Hyderabad airport.

Based on profiling and behavioural indicators, personnel from the CISF’s Crime and Intelligence Wing (CIW) intercepted a passenger who had arrived from Singapore after noticing a suspicious exchange of two bags with another individual in the arrival area, the force said in a post on ‘X’ on Tuesday.

“The baggage was escorted to the cityside random X-BIS point near departure gate number-03, where CISF CIW personnel conducted screening and recovered 22 DJI mini 5 pro drones, along with 22 remote controllers and accessories, valued at approximately Rs 26.7 lakh,” it said.

The recovered items were handed over to customs for further legal action, the CISF added, reaffirming its commitment to preventing smuggling and safeguarding India’s aviation gateways.

