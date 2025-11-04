Major Hyderabad drug racket busted, 11 arrested

Hyderabad: A drug racket of 19 people was busted in Madhapur on Monday, November 3, and a total of eleven members were apprehended under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Cyberabad police conducted a raid on SM Luxury PG Hostel in Gachibowli, where they arrested two accused, Teja and Pakanati Lokesh Reddy. Based on their interrogation, the remaining accused persons were taken into custody.

During the raid, authorities caught the accused selling drugs and found them in possession of the contraband.

A case has been registered under sections 8(c), 22 (b), 22(c), 25, 27, 28, and 29 of the NDPS Act at the Gachibowli police station.

Around ten people involved in the case are absconding. Out of which five are unknown and persons believed to be of Nigerian nationality.

Suppliers, distributors, and consumers were arrested, with their network extending beyond Hyderabad into other parts of Telangana.

Police seized a total of 32.14 grams of MDMA and 4.67 grams of Ganja, with Rs 10,000 in cash, along with six mobile phones, two bikes with weighing machines.

Further investigation is underway to trace the main suppliers and the financial link of the racket.