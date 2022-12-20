Varun Dhawan to start filming for Indian installment of ‘Citadel’ in Jan 2023

Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan will kick off the new year with the commencement of the Indian installment of ‘Citadel’.

Created by the ace filmmakers Raj and DK, the upcoming local spy series will be launched exclusively on Prime Video.

Originally, Citadel is a big-budget sci-fi series and helmed by the Russo Brothers. Bollywood’s desi girl Priyanka Chopra will be seen opposite Richard Madden in the American version.

Excited about his OTT debut and that too with the Indian instalment of Citadel, Varun said, “Prime Video is like home to me, and I am thrilled to begin this journey in the streaming space with them. Citadel is an exceptionally ambitious and exciting franchise, and to be part of this magnificent universe, conceptualised by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO and Jennifer Salke, is a landmark moment in my career”

He added, “I have been a big fan of their work and I am beyond thrilled to be a part of this project, and can’t wait to start shooting it. The storyline of the Indian Citadel chapter is fantastic, and when you have creators like Raj and DK on board, one can be certain that a spectacle is in the making.”

Gaurav Gandhi, Vice president, Prime Video India, said that the streaming giant is building “on our mission of borderless entertainment to produce local Original content that can be enjoyed by audiences across the world” with ‘Citadel’.

“The Citadel universe from the Russo Brothers’ AGBO is a truly innovative and ambitious approach to storytelling, and we are super excited to begin production on the Indian chapter.

With this project, we are building on our mission of borderless entertainment to produce local Original content that can be enjoyed by audiences across the world. Citadel is a truly global franchise, with local productions, across countries, that build back to an inter-connected storyline–a first-of-its-kind innovation in storytelling,” Gaurav added.

The Russo brothers also expressed happiness about collaborating with India.

“We are thrilled to see yet another production within the Citadel universe commencing, this time in India. We, and all of AGBO, consider it an honor to collaborate with filmmakers as inspiring as DK and Raj, who bring a unique vision, style, and tone to our collection of global series. And, we can’t wait to see how this remarkable cast brings their and Sita’s imaginative characters to life,” said executive producers, Anthony and Joe Russo.

Reportedly, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will feature alongside Varun in the Indian version of Citadel. In India, the name of the project will be different.