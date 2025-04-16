Citizens and Cognizant launch Hyderabad GCC at Kokapet GMR Infobahn IT building

Hyderabad: The Citizens Global Capability Centre (GCC), a joint venture between US-based Citizens Financial Group and Cognizant Technologies, was inaugurated on Tuesday, April 15, at the Kokapet GMR Infobahn IT building by Telangana IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu.

During the event, he outlined the state government’s vision to transform Hyderabad into a major hub for Global Capability Centres by 2030.

Speaking at the inauguration, minister Sridhar Babu announced the ambitious target of developing 200 million square feet of Grade-A commercial office space in Hyderabad by 2030 to meet the growing demand from global enterprises.

“Hyderabad has emerged as a global business hub. Last year alone, companies leased 1.8 million square feet of office space in the city,” he said.

We're enthused to aim for 200 million square feet of Grade-A commercial space by 2030, solidifying our city's position as a global business hub. The inauguration of the Citizens Global Capability Center, a joint initiative by Citizens Financial Group and Cognizant Technologies

Hyderabad hosts 355 GCCs

Currently, Hyderabad hosts 355 GCCs from leading international companies such as Amazon, GlobalLogic, Eli Lilly, Marriott, and Cigna, providing employment to approximately 300,000 people.

The minister emphasized that the government aims not only to increase the number of GCCs but also to evolve them into innovation centres focused on research, development, and product creation.

Addressing concerns about negative propaganda aimed at discouraging investments, Sridhar Babu expressed confidence in the leadership of chief minister Revanth Reddy and highlighted the continued trust and investment from industrialists.

“Despite some attempts to spread misinformation, investors are coming forward because they believe in the government’s vision,” he said.

The newly inaugurated Citizens GCC currently employs 100 IT and data professionals, with plans to double its workforce in the next two to three years. The centre will play a key role in supporting the company’s global operations and innovation initiatives.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Telangana IT department special chief secretary Jayesh Ranjan, Citizens Financial Group’s chief information officer and Head of Enterprise Technology and Security Michael, and Cognizant America president Surya Gummadi, among others.