Citizens fall sick after drinking polluted water in parts of Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The locals in several areas of the city complained of sickness after drinking water polluted by a drainage line.

On Thursday, a man died and 60 others were admitted after drinking the impure water for over four months. Several complaints were made over the water contamination in the area, however, the water board officials were unwilling to find the root of the problem or any other way to supply safe and hygienic water to the consumers.

The locals of Shahbazguda in Secunderabad and Gandhinagar Colony in Langar Houz complained of frequent stomach aches and vomiting after consuming polluted or impure water.

According to a report by the Deccan Chronicle, a resident of Shahbazguda, Gajraj Pal said, “Everyone in our family is suffering from the skin rashes. We have no option but to depend on borewell water from the neighbours. We cannot afford to have bottled water as we are close to 10 people in the household and that will be an expensive proposition.”

Stomach aches and nausea are the most common complaint of residents of the Vaddera Basti.

A similar problem persists in the Gandhinagar colony Khaderbagh, and Mehdipanam where residents complained of receiving polluted water for four months. After several complaints, no action has been taken.