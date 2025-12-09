City to host curated art show ‘HYD.Art 2025’ on December 19

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to host a 3-day curated art show “HYD.Art 2025” from December 19-25. The cultural event will be conducted at EON Hyderabad, Nanakramguda.

The event will feature 200 artists galleries, and artworks from Hyderabad and across India, the Show presents a rich blend of masterworks, contemporary art, emerging talent, folk traditions, curated galleries, workshops, and conversations.

The concept of the event is designed by curator Annapurna Madipadiga in collaboration with Hasan, and presented by the Navanaami Group, at their prime landmark property, EON Hyderabad; HYD.ART 2025 builds a rich, multi-dimensional narrative of Indian art by placing historic, contemporary, and experimental expressions.

A special Masters of India gallery will present rare and significant works by modern Indian legends such as MF Husain and SH Raza. The showcase also includes 30 leading contemporary artists from Hyderabad and 30 emerging artists from across the country.

Speaking of the event, Founder and Managing Director, Navanaami Projects Venkat Naveen Gadde said, “At Navanaami, we believe that great cities are shaped not only by infrastructure, but by imagination. Our support for the HYD.ART show from 19-21 Dec 2025 reflects our commitment to fostering a cultural legacy for Hyderabad, where architecture, business and art come together to inspire new worlds of expression.”

A highlight of the event is Keerthanam, a Tribute to Telugu legends, an exclusive showcase honouring the works of revered old Telugu artists. Another key feature is a vibrant curation of three generations of Mithila artists, tracing the lineage, evolution, and contemporary expressions of this celebrated art form.