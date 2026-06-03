Civic clerk held for taking Rs 10,000 bribe in Palghar district

Thane: A clerk from the Vasai Virar City Municipal Corporation in Maharashtra’s Palghar district was arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 10,000 to initiate action in an alleged land encroachment matter, an official said on Wednesday, June 3.
Accused Dilip Laxman Lokhande (52) is posted at Sativali, G-Ward office, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Dadaram Karande from the ACB’s Thane unit said that a man holding the power of attorney for a piece of land approached the civic clerk after a person encroached upon the plot and cut down trees.
Lokhande allegedly demanded Rs 10,000 to serve a notice and take action. After the man approached the ACB, a trap was laid on Tuesday, and Lokhande was caught accepting the bribe amount, the official said.
He has since been arrested, and a case has been registered against him under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Valiv police station, the official added.