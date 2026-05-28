Three held for beating tempo driver to death over minor accident in Thane

The incident took place on May 22 near a local school in Dhavle village, under the jurisdiction of the Shil-Daighar police station, the official said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th May 2026 2:00 pm IST
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Thane: Three persons, including two siblings, were arrested on Thursday, May 28, for allegedly beating a 38-year-old man to death following a dispute over a minor road accident in Maharashtra’s Thane district, a police official said on Thursday.

The incident took place on May 22 near a local school in Dhavle village, under the jurisdiction of the Shil-Daighar police station, the official said.

The victim, Ketan Dhamanaskar, worked as a tempo driver.

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According to the complaint filed by his wife, the tempo driven by Dhamanaskar accidentally brushed against a scooter belonging to 21-year-old Jitesh Tukaram Tawre, said an official.

“Later that day, Jitesh and two others went to the victim’s house and repeatedly kicked him. During the assault, Dhamanaskar sustained severe injuries to his private parts and later succumbed to them,” the official said.

The police arrested all three accused in the early hours of Thursday. The other two accused have been identified as Jitesh’s brother Vedant (18) and their associate Dheeraj Dagdu Mhatre (24).

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A probe into the murder case is underway, police added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 28th May 2026 2:00 pm IST

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