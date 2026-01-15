Civic polls: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat casts vote

Nagpur: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat cast his vote in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) polls on Thursday, January 15, and remarked that choosing the NOTA option indirectly helps promote an unwanted candidate.

Bhagwat was among the early voters in the Nagpur civic body polls. He went to a polling booth in the Mahal area of the city around 7.30 am and exercised his franchise.

Later, speaking to reporters, Bhagwat said elections are a mandatory part of democracy and hence, voting is the responsibility of all citizens.

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, centre, leaves after casting vote at a polling station during the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat shows his ink marked finger after casting vote at a polling station during the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. (PTI Photo)

He appealed to electors that keeping the public interest in mind, everyone should vote for a suitable candidate during the elections.

“Hence, today the first thing I did was to vote,” the RSS chief said.

On the None of the Above option available to voters in elections, he said, “NOTA means you reject everyone, and by doing so, we promote a person who is not wanted.”

He said NOTA is an option given to people to express their displeasure, but it is better to vote for someone than not have anyone.

In the last NMC elections, BJP won 108 out of the total 151 seats, Congress 28, BSP 10 Shiv Sena (then undivided) 2 and NCP (undivided) 1.