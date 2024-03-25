Civil society groups pledge to counter ‘growing Hindu supremacy’ in US

Over 100 civil society groups have signed a declaration expressing concern about the “alarming rise of Hindu supremacy”, also known as Hindutva or Hindu nationalism, in the United States.

The declaration, released on Monday by Savera – an interfaith, multiracial, anti-caste coalition of Indian American and partner civil rights groups – warned that the Hindu supremacist movement “now finds itself in a deepening alliance with various facets of the American far-right,” and pledged to take action to combat its spread in the United States.

The declaration’s signatories represent the breadth of American civil society, including organizations such as the Movement for Black Lives, Jewish Voice for Peace, the Muslim Public Affairs Council, and the National Lawyers’ Guild.

The statement followed Savera’s recent report, titled “The Global VHP’s Trail of Violence,” which comprehensively outlined the deleterious impact of the US-based Hindu supremacist movement, highlighting its deep connections with both the American far-right and violent supremacist actors in India.

“Hindu supremacy has become a key axis of the US far-right and a threat to US democracy,” said Prachi Patankar of India Civil Watch International. “While Hindu supremacy affects our communities most directly, it is a broader threat that portends the danger of a multi-racial far right. This overwhelming show of solidarity points to how we must combat these converging authoritarian threats: together.”

“Ethnonationalism is on the rise worldwide as economic collapse, the climate crisis, and war irreparably destroy communities and displace millions,” said Sophie Ellman-Golan of Jews for Racial and Economic Justice. “We’re all up against a global alliance of supremacist, authoritarian political movements and leaders — from India and Israel, to Russia, Hungary, the United States, and beyond. More than ever, we need to build multiracial, interfaith solidarity powerful enough to fight back. Jews For Racial & Economic Justice is proud to be part of the essential coalition Savera is building.”

“Savera is giving voice to the majority of the Indian diaspora that stands opposed to Hindu supremacy,” said Roja Singh, President of Dalit Solidarity Forum in the USA. “However, safeguarding our democracy from the far-right is a much broader fight, and it is equally critical that other communities take a stand against Hindu supremacy too.”

The declaration, signed by various organizations and individuals, expresses concern about the rise of Hindu supremacy in the United States. It warns that this ideology, influenced by Nazism and Fascism, is aligning with the American far-right and threatening core values of democracy, pluralism, and justice.

The signatories pledge to reject all forms of hatred and supremacist politics, educate themselves about the Hindu supremacist movement, stand in solidarity with global efforts to combat Islamophobia and caste discrimination, advocate for human rights and democracy in engagement with the Modi regime, and support inclusive visions of Indian American identity.