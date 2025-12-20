CJI Surya Kant-led special vacation bench to sit on Dec 22 to hear urgent matters

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant will sit in a special vacation bench on December 22 to hear some urgent matters that require immediate judicial intervention.

According to the cause list uploaded on the apex court’s website, CJI Kant, along with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, will sit in the vacation bench at 11 am to hear 17 matters, which include several criminal and civil cases.

A statement issued by the apex court said, “The Chief Justice of India has constituted a Special Vacation Bench to hear urgent matters during the ongoing court vacation. The Bench, comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, is scheduled to sit on Monday, December 22, 2025, to take up urgent matters for hearing.”

The special sitting has been arranged to ensure timely consideration of pressing cases that require immediate judicial intervention during the vacation period, it said.

On Friday, CJI Kant said he was willing to sit on December 22, the first day of the Christmas and New Year holidays of the Supreme Court, for hearing urgent matters.

CJI Kant, who was sitting in a bench also comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, hearing the listing of urgent matters, said the apex court registry will verify the urgency of cases and list them accordingly.

“We will sit on Monday. We are not going to burden other Supreme Court judges, who have to study case files till late at night to hear new cases. I will not bother any other bench,” the CJI said, adding that the registry will find out the urgency and list the matters.

“We are not sure whether one or two benches will sit; it will all depend on the number of cases. We will pass appropriate orders (for the constitution of the bench),” he said.

The CJI-led bench also asked the junior lawyers, who were mentioning the matters for urgent listing, to argue their cases on December 22.

“We will hear this case on Monday only if you argue your matter,” the CJI had told a junior lawyer. The

The Supreme Court will remain closed for Christmas and New Year holidays from December 22 to January 2, 2026.