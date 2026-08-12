CJP being refused venue for meeting due to BJP pressure: Dipke

New Delhi: A meeting of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) volunteers in Delhi’s Naraina was cancelled on Wednesday, August 12, with CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke claiming that the banquet hall where it was to be held revoked the booking at the last minute due to “pressure” from the governing party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to reporters after the meeting was called off, Dipke said the organisers had reserved the venue, but when they reached the location, they were told they could not be given the hall because of “pressure.”

“Today we were going to hold our volunteers’ meet in Delhi. We were not allowed to hold our meeting. They said, ‘there is pressure on us; we can’t give you the hall’,” he said.

‘Its clear they are afraid of the youth’

Dipke claimed that they faced similar refusal at other venues nearby and alleged that people were being “intimidated” against providing venues to the CJP for its meetings.

“People are scared to give us a venue. We are being stopped from holding a meeting. The BJP is threatening people against giving us a hall,” he said.

“Jis tarikhe se dhamkaya ja raha hai, dara jaa raha hai, saaf pata chalraha hai ki BJP is desh ke yuvaon se darr rahi hai. (The way threats and intimidation are being used makes it very clear that the BJP is afraid of the country’s youth),” Dipke said.

“Main unko kehna chahta hoon kitni bhi dhamkiya dedo, kitna bhi aap log daralo, isse ham peeche hatne wale nahi hain, isse darne wale nahi hain. (I want to tell them no matter how many threats you issue or how much you try to intimidate us, we will not back down, nor will we be scared),” he added.

VIDEO | Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke says, "The way people are being intimidated and threatened clearly shows that the BJP is afraid of the youth of the country…"



CJP Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka adds, "… When we have come here with a proper… pic.twitter.com/lImEro1Yx6 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2026

Why is Amit Shah running away? Dipke questions

Asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s absence in Parliament, Dipke questioned, “Why is he running away?”

“He should have come to Parliament today and held the discussion. Did Amit Shah come and answer why police used lathi charge on July 20? It was on his instructions that pellet guns and tear gas were used,” he said.

VIDEO | Delhi: On Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke says, “So why is he running away from Parliament? He should have come to Parliament today and held the discussion…”



On the Jharkhand students' protest, he says, “The… pic.twitter.com/Kg6xguMYYO — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 12, 2026

The development comes days after the CJP announced its national team, with Dipke named its national convener, as the outfit moved to build an organisational structure following its agitation at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar over the NEET paper leak issue which led to the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister.

CJP-led NEET protests

Dipke led the protest, which continued for 36 days and drew support from students and young volunteers across the country, as well as opposition leaders.

Activist Sonam Wangchuk joined the protest on June 28 and went on an indefinite hunger strike. He was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated.

The CJP called off its nationwide protest on July 25 after talks with the government.

The agitation also saw police brutality against protesters when they tried to March to Parliament on July 20. The Congress and other opposition parties have tried to corner the government on the issue in Parliament, leading to a deadlock.