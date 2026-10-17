Cockroaches never die: CJP founder Dipke out on conditional bail

One of the primary conditions would be for him to ensure there is no breach of peace for a period of one year, said reports.

Photo of Smriti Sinha Smriti Sinha|   Published: |   Updated:
Dipke speaking to media during the 'Lehra do Tiranga' event at Connaught Place.
Abhijeet Dipke speaks to the media, in Nagpur, Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2026. (Source: PTI)

New Delhi: The special executive magistrate on Saturday, October 17, released CJP leader Abhijit Dipke subject to a conditional bail bond, eliciting a ‘Cockroaches never die’ response from the outfit’s national organisation in-charge.

Meanwhile, one of the primary conditions would be for Dipke to ensure there is no breach of peace for a period of one year.

CJP national in-charge Ajinka Shinde posted on X: “Cockroaches never die,” with a visual of Dipke in the car after being released.

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Earlier, CJP legal affairs head Ratna Singh had pointed out that the hearing was set for 12 noon but hadn’t happened till 3.38 pm.

“If this isn’t deliberate, then what is? Release Saurav, Ashutosh and Abhijeet along with other detainees. You can’t take away people’s liberty by delaying the entire process,” she posted on X.

The Delhi Police had detained Dipke on Friday as soon as he left his accommodation to take part in the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ yatra orchestrated by his outfit. He was detained under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), said the Delhi Police.

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He was arrested on Saturday morning for allegedly violating a peace bond furnished by him on October 10.

“Based on the assurance given in the peace bond, he was let off. We are awaiting the written order for further details,” a senior police officer told PTI.

Meanwhile, YouTuber Dhruv Rathee announced his arrival in London late on Friday. In a post on X, Rathee urged people to join the protest at Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Parliament Square. “International danka bajane ka time aa gaya hai,” he wrote, ending the post with “Jai Hind”.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in.

With PTI inputs

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