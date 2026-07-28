CJP volunteer Junaid moves SC, alleges police harassed family

New Delhi: Mohammad Junaid, who served as a food volunteer during the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) student protests against the NEET paper leak in Delhi, has moved the Supreme Court, alleging that he was illegally detained and harassed by the police and that his family members were subjected to forceful police action without following due legal process.

In his plea, Junaid says that around midnight on July 24, while returning from Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital after taking an anti-rabies injection, he was picked up by Delhi Police officials and kept inside a vehicle for nearly five to six hours. During this time, he alleged he was threatened and intimidated and that his mobile phone was forcibly taken from him and searched after he was made to unlock it.

He claimed he was repeatedly questioned about who was funding him and where the money for food supplies during the protests was coming from. He said he was eventually dropped off at a remote spot on the Dehradun Road after the five-to-six-hour ordeal and had to hire a cab from Dehradun to get back to Delhi.

Action against family members

Junaid has further alleged that Ghaziabad Police detained his father and searched his residence, during which several household items were damaged. According to the plea, police also went to the Meerut home of his married sister and took away her father-in-law and brother-in-law, both of whom were later released.

The petition contends that none of the actions, such as detentions, raid or the search of his phone, was backed by any paperwork or carried out in line with the procedure required under law.

Junaid, who had been distributing food to protesters at the CJP-led demonstration at Jantar Mantar, has alleged that Delhi Police picked him up on Friday night, blindfolded him, questioned him overnight and later abandoned him in Mussoorie.



According to Junaid, he and a friend… pic.twitter.com/Gmn9Hxa0Ma — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 27, 2026

What Junaid has sought

Junaid has asked the Supreme Court to restrain the police from taking any further coercive action against his family members and to ensure that any investigation against him or his family is carried out strictly in accordance with the law.

His plea has been filed as an application within a pending writ petition brought by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha, which seeks action against police violence during the CJP protests, according to a report by LiveLaw.