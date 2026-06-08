CJP will protest in multiple states if Pradhan doesn’t resign: Dipke

He also announced the further line of action to undertake agitation in New Delhi.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 7:08 am IST
Group of protesters holding signs and raising hands during a peaceful protest against cockroach Janta Par.
New Delhi: Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke, centre in white, addresses the gathering as its spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka, back centre, looks on during a protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination-related lapses, at the Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 6, 2026. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia)

The Cockroach Janata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke on Sunday said the party will stage protests in various states and cities across the country if Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign by Saturday.

Dipke made this announcement on Sunday night through an X post.

The Cockroach Janata Party conducted an agitation at Jantar Mantar in the national capital earlier on June 6. It demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged paper leak cases in the country.

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In his video, Abhijeet said, “Earlier I said that if Dharmendra Pradhan does not resign till Saturday (June 13, 2026), the agitation will go on a wider scale. Going in that direction, if Pradhan won’t resign, I will personally go to different cities and states and undertake protests with a demand for his resignation.”

He also announced the further line of action to undertake agitation in New Delhi. Abhijeet said, “Even after protests in the state, Dharmendra Pradhan would not resign; we will not have any option but to agitate again. Then the students from various corners of the country will come together in New Delhi and agitate peacefully.”

“We will not stop till Pradhan doesn’t resign. He should take moral responsibility for ruining the future of over one crore students,” he added.

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Addressing a press conference in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, a day after leading an agitation in Delhi, Dipke alleged that politics in the country over the last decade has been centred around the Hindu-Muslim agenda, calling for a change in the government’s priorities and flagging unemployment as a pressing issue.

“This will not end here because employment is also a key issue in the country. After Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, we will prepare an agenda for bringing changes in the education system,” he said.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 8th June 2026 7:08 am IST

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