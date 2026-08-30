Clash of Kings: SRK’s King vs Nagarjuna’s King100

If both films stick to the same date, audiences could witness a rare “King vs King” box office battle featuring two major stars from Hindi and Telugu cinema.

Photo of Sardar Sarabjoth Singh Sardar Sarabjoth Singh|   Published:
Two Indian actors, one with curly hair and beard, the other with short hair, in dramatic poses.
Instagram - Shah Rukh Khan & Nagarjuna Akkineni

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Nagarjuna Akkineni could be heading for an interesting box office face-off, with their upcoming films reportedly eyeing the same release date.

SRK’s much-awaited action entertainer King, directed by Siddharth Anand, is reportedly set to arrive alongside Nagarjuna’s milestone film, tentatively referred to as King100. The latter marks the Telugu superstar’s 100th film as a lead actor.

The coincidence has already grabbed attention online, especially since both projects have a “King” connection. Shah Rukh has long been popularly called the King of Bollywood, while Nagarjuna is also widely associated with the moniker “King” among Telugu cinema fans.

Subhan Bakery

If both films stick to the same date, audiences could witness a rare “King vs King” box office battle featuring two major stars from Hindi and Telugu cinema.

However, with the films still some time away, release plans could change. An official confirmation regarding the final dates is awaited.

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Sardar Sarabjoth Singh

I’m Sardar Sarabjoth Singh - Sarab, a Canada-based entertainment journalist with a BA in Journalism and Psychology. I cover films, television, celebrities, pop culture and internet trends.
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