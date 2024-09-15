Clashes erupt between Houthis, pro-govt forces in Yemen

Aden: Ferocious clashes erupted between Houthi militants and pro-government forces in the country’s southern province of Lahj, a military official said.

The local official, speaking on condition of anonymity to Xinhua news agency, reported that armed confrontations broke out on Saturday when Houthi forces attempted to seize control of strategic mountainous positions along the administrative borders of Lahj and Taiz provinces.

The official confirmed that two soldiers were killed and five others left injured as a result of the Houthi offensive, and heavy weapons were used in the hours-long confrontations.

The Houthis failed to capture new territory, but they established military positions near the contact lines, according to the source.

Local media outlets reported that the intensification of hostilities prompted many families in affected areas to evacuate their homes, raising concerns about potential humanitarian consequences.

The recent outbreak of violence followed limited engagements between the two sides in the same area last week, which resulted in the killing of a number of people.

Yemen has been mired in a civil war since late 2014 when the Houthi group seized several northern provinces, forcing the Yemeni internationally recognised government out of the capital, Sanaa.