Clashes erupt in JNU on Ram Navami over non-veg food, students injured

A major scuffle broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus between students belonging to left leaning parties and members of the Akhila Bharatiya Vidya Parishad (ABVP) on Sunday on the occasion of Ram Navami. Several students along with the mess secretary are reported to be injured.

Friends, ABVP does it again. First they tried to impose non veg ban to everybody in Kaveri Hostel, and when common students stood up against #FoodFascism, the Sanghi goons resorted to all out violence. Students are facing serious wounds. + pic.twitter.com/0Xy8AzUGjs — Nasir Khuehami (ناصر کہویہامی) (@NasirKhuehami) April 10, 2022

The violence commenced following allegations that ABVP prevented the delivery of meat inside the campus on Ram Navami on Sunday. While the left parties claim that the scuffle was a Hindutva attack, on their end the ABVP claims that they were prevented from conducting puja on Ram Navami.

It is further reported that there was stone pelting on campus. The violence is alleged to have started from Kaveri hostel in the campus.