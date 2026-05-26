Clashes erupt in Mumbai over animal sacrifice shed built for Bakrid

Mumbai: Members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal clashed with Muslims late Monday night, May 25, after a shed built for animal sacrifice for Bakrid was demolished in Maharashtra’s Mumbai.

The incident occurred outside a major residential complex, Poonam Cluster Society, under the jurisdiction of the Kashimira Police Station. The Muslim community built a shed for the sacrifice of goats ahead of Eid al-Adha. However, several Hindutva groups opposed it, claiming the community was “illegally” holding the animals.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), taking cognisance of the complaints, demolished the shed, effectively halting its operations. The move was highly disputed by the Muslims, who attempted to rebuild it late at night.

Upon being notified, the VHP and Bajrang Dal reached the site in large numbers. Tensions escalated as both sides attacked each other, with videos showing an individual bloodied after the communal clash.

The right-wing group was heard accusing the Muslims of injuring one of their members. “Dekho yeh katua log ne mara. Haat me blade tha uske. Arre isko pura mardiya (Look at what these Katuas did to me. He had a blade in his hand. They completely beat him),” one man said.

Katua is a highly derogatory and offensive slang used to refer to Muslim men.

They chanted religious slogans, including “Jai Sri Ram,” as the police attempted to disperse the crowd.

Eyewitnesses said the scuffles continued for a while until the police arrived at the scene to bring the situation under control. When contacted, the Kashimira Police refused to provide information, stating they are not permitted to disclose details about the incident.

Members of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal clashed with the minority community late Monday, May 25 night, after a shed built for animal sacrifice for Bakrid was demolished in Maharashtra's Mumbai.



The incident occurred in the Poonam Cluster Society, under the jurisdiction… pic.twitter.com/oX7jXx1SGa — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) May 26, 2026

Protests the next morning

Following the violent clash, right-wing groups held protests at the entrance of the society the next morning on Tuesday, May 26, demanding the release of the goats that are allegedly still situated inside.

Mira-Bhayandar, Maharashtra: A dispute broke out at Poonam estate Cluster, Mira-Bhayander over goats brought inside a housing society for Bakrid, leading to tension in the area. A large number of people gathered following the incident. Members of Hindu organisations reached the… pic.twitter.com/m1YZMQjYxC — IANS (@ians_india) May 26, 2026

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Clashes erupt in Mumbai’s Mira Road as residents of Poonam Cluster Society protest against having goats inside the premises for sacrifice during the festival of Eid Al-Adha.



Heavy police deployment to maintain peace. pic.twitter.com/aV25rJAvPe — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2026

“The government has provided a space for them to offer the qurbaani. Why are they bringing the goats inside the society? The protest will continue as long as the goats are not brought outside,” a demonstrator said.

Police teams remain stationed outside the premises to maintain law and order.