Hyderabad: A girl studying in Class 10 died after jumping from the fifth floor of her apartment building in Miyapur on Thursday, July 24.

Hansika, 14, was a resident of Janapriya apartments in Miyapur, had been studying in a private school. The reasons for her extreme step are yet to be known.

Also Read Hyderabad: Woman engineer found dead at hostel in Gachibowli

Her mortal remains were sent for post-mortem at Gandhi Hospital. Miyapur police registered a case of suspicious death, and an investigation is underway.