Class 10 student dies by suicide in Hyderabad's Miyapur
Hyderabad: A class 10 student died by suicide in Hyderabad’s Miyapur on Tuesday, February 11, allegedly after being chided by his parents over using the mobile phone.

The deceased was identified as 17-year-old Shaurya Singh, a resident of Martandnagar, Hafizpet, Miyapur. Previously too, the boy’s parents had reprimanded him for over usage of the phone. The boy took the extreme step after being chided by his mother.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Miyapur police said, “Last night, the boy hung himself to the ceiling fan after being scolded by the mother. A case of suicide has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS).”

