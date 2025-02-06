Telangana: Class 10 student dies by suicide

The girl hung herself in one of the classrooms in the school in Balanagar mandal, a police official said

6th February 2025
Hyderabad: A class 10 student studying at a state-run residential school died by suicide on the school premises in Mahabubnagar district on Thursday, police said.

The girl hung herself in one of the classrooms in the school in Balanagar mandal, a police official said, adding that the exact reasons behind her decision were not known.

Meanwhile, some members of student organisations held a protest in front of the school, raising slogans and demanding justice for the girl’s family.

Further investigation is underway.

