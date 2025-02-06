Video: Telangana inter girl student dies after dance performance

Published: 6th February 2025 10:54 am IST
Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a 16-year-old inter girl student lost her life moments after a dance performance at a farewell event in Telangana.

The tragic incident took place at Ekalavya Model Residential School in Serolu mandal, Mahbubnagar district on February 4.

Inter girl student collapsed after dance performance in Telangana

The student who is identified as Sajavath Roja was an Intermediate first-year student.

As per the school staff, she collapsed while stepping down from the stage following her dance performance during the farewell function for Intermediate second-year students.

The girl student’s elder sister, studying in inter second-year at the same Telangana institution, was present at the event when the tragic incident occurred after the dance performance.

Rushed to hospital

Although school personnel and 108 ambulance staff immediately administered CPR, their efforts were in vain.

Later, she was rushed to Mahbubabad General Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead at 9:10 pm on Tuesday.

The exact cause of the sudden demise remains unknown. Her grieving parents, who reside in Thanamcherla in Maripeda mandal, stated that their daughter had no prior health issues.

This is not the first incident. Previously, many people have died from heart attacks after dancing intensely at events such as weddings and processions.

