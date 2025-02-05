Video: Wall collapse claims three lives in Hyderabad’s LB Nagar

Sudden wall collapse trapped the workers underneath resulting in fatal injuries.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 5th February 2025 12:53 pm IST
Wall collapse claims three lives in Hyderabad's LB Nagar.
Wall collapse claims three lives in Hyderabad's LB Nagar (Image: X).

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident that took place at Hyderabad’s LB Nagar, three persons died due to wall collapse.

The incident took place at a construction site on Wednesday. In the tragedy, three workers lost their lives and another person was left injured. 

Collapse at Hyderabad’s LB Nagar trapped workers

According to initial reports, the accident took place while construction work was in progress. A sudden wall collapse trapped the workers underneath resulting in fatal injuries.

The deceased workers have yet to be identified. 

Rescue operations, investigation underway

Upon receiving information about the accident, the LB Nagar police arrived at the scene and launched a rescue operation.

The injured worker was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, authorities have begun an investigation to determine the cause of the collapse.

