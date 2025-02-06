School student dies after receiving injection at hospital in Telangana

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident in Telangana, a school student lost his life after receiving an injection at a private hospital.

The incident occurred in Thorrur town of Mahbubabad district. The boy is identified as Siddarth.

School boy was taken to hospital in Telangana due to fever

As per the details of the incident, the boy who was suffering from fever and cold was taken to Balaji Nursing Home (Saraswati Hospital) for treatment.

His mother, Nagarani, alleged that the injection administered to him was an overdose. She claimed it resulted in his sudden deterioration and death.

Accusing the doctor of negligence, the heartbroken family of the school student protested outside the hospital in Telangana.

Hospital’s statement

However, as per the hospital management, Siddarth had a congenital heart disorder and had been receiving regular treatment at their facility.

It is also stated that he was given a standard dose suitable for his condition after assessing his medical needs.

Hospital authorities further clarified that the school student had pre-existing breathing difficulties due to his heart condition. They added that the treatment provided was in line with established medical procedures.

Despite their explanation, the incident led to public outrage. Police intervened to restore order.

Following the incident, the authorities have launched an investigation into the matter to determine the cause of the death of school student in Telangana.