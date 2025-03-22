Class 10 student crushed under bus in Gachibowli

The accident occurred when the girl was going home to Lingampally after appearing for the exam.

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Updated: 22nd March 2025 7:57 pm IST
Hyderabad: A class 10 student died in an accident in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli on Saturday, March 22. The 16-year-old was crushed under the bus.

The deceased was identified as Prabhati Chhatriya, the accident occurred when she was going home to Lingampally after appearing for the exam. Prabhati was run over by a double decker bus while her brother Suman Chhatriya sustained injuries.

A video of the accident was shared on social media. It shows the police clearing traffic post the accident.

Speaking to Siasat.com Raidurgam sub inspector Jagdish said, “A case has been registered under Sections 106 (2) and 125 (A) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita.”

The CCTV footage has been verified and efforts are on to nab the suspect.

Officials performed postmortem and handed over the child’s body to her parents.

