Class 10 student writes SSC exam hours after father’s death in Medak

Dhanush attributed his will to write the exam to his father's wish to see him excel in his academic journey.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2026 3:30 pm IST
Dhanush appears for Class 10 exams after father's death in Medak
Dhanush appears for Class 10 exams after father's death in Medak

Hyderabad: Still reeling from the news of his father’s death, Dhanush appeared for the Telangana Class 10 examination on Saturday, March 14, in Medak.

While his family was busy grieving and preparing for his father’s funeral, Dhanush wrote the examination, showing resilience and patience in the face of loss.

Dhanush’s father, Kummari Nagaraju, 45, died in a road accident at Usirikepally village in Shivampet mandal of Medak district on Friday.

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Dhanush received news of his father’s tragic death while he was studying for his board exams. He still travelled from his native village of Pampanda to Toopran and wrote the paper at the Government Boys’ High School.

He attributed his will to write the exam, even during loss, to his father’s wish to see him excel in his academic journey. Dhanush said his father wanted him to have an established career. Hoping to fulfil his father’s dreams, Dhanush committed to providing for his family following the loss.

Dhanush will take part in the funeral procession on Saturday.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th March 2026 3:30 pm IST

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