Class 12 boy stabbed to death inside house in Faridabad’s Sanjay Colony

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th April 2023 10:16 pm IST
Death of student not due to food poisoning; Kerala Police suspect a plot
Representational photo

Faridabad: An 18-year-old class 12 student was stabbed to death while he was sleeping in his house in Sanjay colony here, police said on Tuesday.

Hearing him scream, the younger brother of the victim woke up and tried to chase the assailant but lost him, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the victim’s father, Santosh Bhagat, Vishal, his elder son, was sleeping in the house with his younger brother and sister Monday night when he was stabbed by someone unknown.

MS Education Academy

Mujesar Police conducted the body’s post mortem and handed it over to family on Tuesday. The post mortem revealed that he was stabbed five times in his chest.

Also Read
Drunk Mumbai youth clobbers elderly father to death, arrested

Bhagat in his complaint said he was on duty when his son was stabbed and was told about it by his wife on phone around 1 am.

“I reached home and took Vishal to Badshah Khan Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. My son had an altercation with a youth a few days back who lives in the same colony,” he said in his complaint.

Faridabad Police Spokesman Sube Singh said police are scouring the CCTV footage of the area and questioning the people around.

A probe is underway and the assailant will be arrested soon, he said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th April 2023 10:16 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button