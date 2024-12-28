Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk meets fasting farmer leader Dallewal

Chandigarh: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Saturday met with farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been fasting for over a month in support of protesting farmers’ demands, at the Khanauri border demonstration site.

Wangchuk met Dallewal (70) in the presence of other farmer leaders from the two unions spearheading the ongoing agitation.

After the meeting, Wangchuk told media persons that his meeting was “mainly to bring good wishes and warm support on behalf of the people of Ladakh”.

Also Read Wangchuk urges people to join him for fast against ‘consumerism’

He said that in view of his prolonged fasting, Dallewal could barely speak, though he emphasized the purpose of meeting him was not to have any long conversation but just to extend support.

Wangchuk appealed to the people to have their sympathies with the farmers, saying, “The food we eat is produced by the farmers.”

Dallewal’s indefinite hunger strike entered its 33rd day on Saturday.

Farmers have been on a protest over several demands, including a legal guarantee for a minimum support price (MSP).

Under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, they have been camping at the Shambhu and the Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A “jatha (group)” of 101 farmers attempted to march to Delhi on foot three times between December 6 and 14 but were stopped by security personnel of Haryana.