Wangchuk urges people to join him for fast against ‘consumerism’

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk on Friday called upon people to observe a day-long fast with him and vow to give up consumerism.

Wangchuk, who is on the 13th day of his hunger strike, also alleged that his supporters were not being allowed in Ladakh Bhawan to meet him.

The Ramon Magsaysay awardee called upon people in Delhi to join him on Sunday for a fast.

“This is the 13th day of our fast, we are a little tired, but we are healthy. Many people are coming to meet us. They say we are here to support you, but I want to tell them that do not come in our support, or to support Ladakh, come here to support your own future,” Wangchuk told PTI.

“Come here to support the water that your children will drink in future, the air they will breathe, and the food they will eat. Ladakh does not belong only to the people of Ladakh, it belongs to the whole country,” he said.

The climate activist said those coming to Ladakh Bhawan to meet him were being stopped.

“It is very sad. We are 20-30 feet away from the road in a park. Even here people are not being allowed to come for a ‘maun vrat’ (vow of silence). I would urge people to come nonetheless, because this is an independent country,” he said.

Wangchuk urged the people to abstain from excessive use of resources on the day of the fast.

“This should not just be a fast by giving up food. We are here fighting for the environment, so it should be a special fast where one gives up consumerism, which means use less electricity, water. Reduce the use of greenhouse gas causing equipment like cars and machines,” he said.

Around 25 people from Ladakh have been sitting on an indefinite hunger strike at Delhi’s Ladakh Bhawan since October 6, demanding a meeting with top leadership to discuss their demands.

Wangchuk with his supporters marched to Delhi from Leh demanding inclusion of Ladakh in the sixth schedule Constitution.

They were detained at the national capital’s Singhu border on September 30 by Delhi Police and released on the night of October 2.

The group is also demanding a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The sixth schedule of the Constitution includes provisions for the administration of tribal areas in the states of Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram in northeast India. It establishes autonomous councils that have legislative, judicial, executive and financial powers to independently govern these areas.

The protesters are also demanding statehood, a public service commission for Ladakh and separate Lok Sabha seats for Leh and Kargil districts.

The march to Delhi was organised by the Leh Apex Body, which along with the Kargil Democratic Alliance, has been spearheading the agitation.