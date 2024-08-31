Cloud seeding shows promising results for Makkah, Holy sites: Study

The Regional Program for Cloud Seeding has conducted a research study showing promising results in enhancing rainfall and increasing cumulus cloud density in Makkah and the Holy Sites, Saudi Arabia.

According to the Kingdom’s National Center of Meteorology (NCM) on X, the study explored the weather conditions in Taif Governorate to identify potential areas for improvement.

The research team is set to present their findings at the upcoming international rainmakers conference, showcasing the Kingdom’s progress in weather modification efforts.

The program plans to conduct practical experiments to finalize the remaining research elements and share the results with relevant stakeholders.

Makkah has been experiencing heavy rainfall in various areas in recent days. Pilgrims in Makkah are facing significant challenges in visiting the Grand Mosque due to the hazardous weather conditions.

Authorities advise residents and visitors to stay indoors during a storm, and those outside should seek shelter under shade or secure areas if the rain intensifies.

The NCM on Saturday, August 31, issued a “yellow” warning forecasting heavy rains and thunderstorms for the city of Makkah.

