Cloudburst in Telangana could be due to foreign conspiracy: KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) on Sunday surveyed flood-hit areas in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district. Interacting with the media during the survey, he said there is a possibility of an international conspiracy in creating the cloudburst situation that caused floods in the state.

He also announced financial assistance of Rs 10,000 and 20 kgs of rice per family affected by floods.

The chief minister observed the Godavari river near the Bhadrachalam Karakatta and talked to victims of floods. He assured them that permanent colonies would be built for Bhadrachalam flood victims. He also inspected the Zilla Parishad school, which has been modelled as a rehabilitation centre.

CM KCR interacting with residents of Burgampadu mandal at the rehabilitation centre in flood-hit Bhadrachalam.

KCR directed the district collector to identify places at high elevations and collect complete information about flood victims. “It was by God’s grace that there was no loss of life. We deployed people from Hyderabad, asked the Army for help, had NDRF and SDRF teams and helicopters stand by, and were able to get through these times without loss to life,” he said.

“There are unverified rumours that foreign nations are behind the cloudbursts in our country. In the previous year, a similar instance was seen near Kashmir in Ladakh, and later in Uttarakhand. Now they are targetting the Godavari area.”

He added that in any case, instances like floods are brought about by changes in the weather, and it is the Government’s duty to protect the people.

KCR added that the danger has not yet passed. He directed local authorities to be wary until the end of July as weather forecasts indicate that the rains will be incessant. “Do not be in a hurry to send the people in rehabilitation centres back to their homes as the danger has not passed yet,” he said, adding that a comprehensive contour of the Bhadrachalam area should be taken to help in flood prevention.

The chief minister then headed to Eturunagaram from Burgampadu in a helicopter to survey the flood’s impact.