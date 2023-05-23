Clovertex to expand its Global Capabilities Centre in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Clovertex, a specialist in scientific cloud computing for the Life Sciences industry, plans to expand its Global Capabilities Centre (GCC) in Hyderabad to accommodate both global and domestic customers.

KTR expressed delight over the firm’s decision to establish its India centre as well in Hyderabad.

“I am delighted to know that Clovertex decided to establish its India centre as well in Hyderabad. This will be their first centre outside of their headquarters in Boston, USA and they will be investing around Rs.100 crore over the years and hire 100-150 employees to begin with,” KTR said.

Clovertex aims to do advanced bioinformatics and big data analytics work from their Hyderabad centre. The Lifesciences and Pharmaceutical sector is increasingly adapting to digitalization across all functions and with Hyderabad emerging as the ‘Health-Tech Mecca” of the world, we are continuing to witness large number of companies choosing to establish their presence here,” he said.

The announcement came following a meeting between the Clovertex executive team, led by Clovertex Founder and CEO Kshitij Kumar, and IT, Industries minister KT Rama Rao.