CLP meeting in Karnataka: Congress appoints three observers

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th May 2023 2:51 pm IST
It pains when important things spoken in Parliament are expunged: Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde and party leaders Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader in Karnataka.

AICC general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal said the central observers will oversee the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

Also Read
‘Kaun banega CM?’: Poster war in Karnataka ahead of new Congress MLAs meet

“Hon’ble Congress President has deputed Shri.Sushilkumar Shinde (Former Chief Minister, Maharashtra), Shri.Jitendra Singh (AICC GS) and Shri.Deepak Babaria (former AICC GS) as observers for the election of the CLP Leader of Karnataka,” he tweeted.

MS Education Academy

The Congress on Saturday made a stunning comeback in Karnataka ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority.

The crucial meeting of the CLP will be held later this evening where a decision to elect the leader will be taken.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar are both front runners for the chief minister’s post.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th May 2023 2:51 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button