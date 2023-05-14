CLP meeting in Karnataka: Congress appoints three observers

New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed former chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde and party leaders Jitendra Singh and Deepak Babaria as observers for the election of the CLP leader in Karnataka.

AICC general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal said the central observers will oversee the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

“Hon’ble Congress President has deputed Shri.Sushilkumar Shinde (Former Chief Minister, Maharashtra), Shri.Jitendra Singh (AICC GS) and Shri.Deepak Babaria (former AICC GS) as observers for the election of the CLP Leader of Karnataka,” he tweeted.

The Congress on Saturday made a stunning comeback in Karnataka ousting the BJP from its lone southern citadel with a comfortable majority.

The crucial meeting of the CLP will be held later this evening where a decision to elect the leader will be taken.

Former chief minister Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D K Shivakumar are both front runners for the chief minister’s post.