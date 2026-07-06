CM asks to develop Durgam Cheruvu, Puranapul bridge for tourism

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday, July 6, directed officials to develop the Taramati Baradari cultural complex near Golconda Fort and the Durgam Cheruvu lake here as major tourist attractions.

Located close to the city’s IT hub, Durgam Cheruvu features a cable-stayed bridge and boating activities among other attractions.

Reddy, who held a review with officials on tourism, said the Puranapul heritage bridge should be promoted as a tourist destination and arrangements can be made to accommodate tourists on the bridge. If possible, traffic on the heritage bridge can be diverted.

The chief minister told officials to modernise the Manjeera and Dilkusha government guesthouses here, an official release said.

He also asked them to improve Vikarabad near here under the Tourism Hub Development Scheme and also the Lord Veerabhadra temple in the town. He suggested appointing a committee to manage the temple affairs, similar to the board of the Lord Narasimha temple in Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri district.

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The CM also instructed that the forest department lands in the Core Urban Region (CURE) in Hyderabad be promoted as eco-tourism destinations. Similar to the Eco-Park at Gurramguda, Eco-Parks can be developed in the city, he said.

The forest department lands in the Bharat Future City be improved as per international standards. The state government is developing the Future City on the city outskirts on a grand scale.

Reddy also told officials to start work for the Global Investment Summit to be organised in December, the release added.