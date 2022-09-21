CM Bommai, Cabinet colleagues pay visit to ailing ex-PM Deve Gowda

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 21st September 2022 7:07 pm IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with his Cabinet colleagues paid a visit to ailing former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda at the latter’s residence, here on Wednesday.

After the meeting during which Bommai inquired about the health of the veteran JD(S) leader, the Chief Minister said, “His health has improved. He spoke to us spontaneously and discussed matters which are in the interest of the state.”

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah and former Chief B.S. Yediyurappa too had paid a visit to the former Prime Minisre earlier.

Deve Gowda, 90, is not keeping well for the past few days, and his residence in Padmanabhanagar is seeing many visitors, mostly from the political circles, coming to check on his health.

