Bengaluru: ‘PayCM’ posters target CM Bommai over corruption

These posters in public places were removed shortly after the authorities became aware of the situation.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 21st September 2022 3:16 pm IST
Posters of PayCM with Bommai's face imprinted on QR code.

Posters of “PayCM” featuring Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s photograph appeared in various parts of the city on Wednesday.

They were similar to advertisements for the electronic wallet Paytm. Basavaraj Bommai’s face appears in the centre of the QR code, alongside the message “40% accepted here.”

The development comes in the midst of Congress’s aggressive campaign against the state government, which has accused it of corruption in awarding public contracts and recruiting for government jobs.

