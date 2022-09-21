Bengaluru: ‘PayCM’ posters target CM Bommai over corruption

Posters of “PayCM” featuring Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s photograph appeared in various parts of the city on Wednesday.

They were similar to advertisements for the electronic wallet Paytm. Basavaraj Bommai’s face appears in the centre of the QR code, alongside the message “40% accepted here.”

.@INCKarnataka has started #Paycm campaign targetting the state BJP govt over 40 percent commission charge. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/t2HtvqIXuK — Imran Khan (@KeypadGuerilla) September 21, 2022

The development comes in the midst of Congress’s aggressive campaign against the state government, which has accused it of corruption in awarding public contracts and recruiting for government jobs.

Karnataka | 'PayCM' posters featuring CM Basavaraj Bommai pasted on the walls in parts of Bengaluru by Congress



The QR code will take people to the '40% Commission Government' website recently launched by Congress to file complaints against the CM. pic.twitter.com/MfbZPhcnt5 — ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2022

These posters in public places were removed shortly after the authorities became aware of the situation.