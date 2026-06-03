CM DK Shivakumar announces free bus passes for students

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday, June 3, announced free bus passes for school and college students across the state, marking one of the first major decisions of his government after assuming office.

Addressing a press conference after chairing his maiden Cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said the initiative would benefit thousands of students, particularly those from poor and middle-class families who travel to other towns and cities for education.

The Chief Minister also announced that the process of converting B-Khata properties to A-Khata, which was largely limited to Bengaluru, would be extended across Karnataka. The move is expected to provide relief to property owners facing documentation and registration issues.

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Describing the day as a “new beginning,” Shivakumar said the long-awaited opportunity to lead the state had finally arrived. “People have placed immense faith and trust in me. Today marks the start of a new journey and a new responsibility. I will work for the development of Karnataka and for the welfare of farmers, workers and all sections of society,” he said.

Reflecting on his political journey, Shivakumar said he had faced several challenges and controversies during his career but remained committed to public service. He noted that his experience in politics would help him address the aspirations of the people and deliver effective governance.

Calling the Chief Minister’s post a responsibility entrusted by the people and the Congress leadership, Shivakumar said the government would function on the principles of democracy and collective decision-making.

“This Chief Minister’s chair does not belong to me; it belongs to the people of Karnataka. Every major decision taken by the government will be a collective decision of the Cabinet, not that of an individual,” he said.

Shivakumar also acknowledged the role played by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and the Congress high command in facilitating a smooth leadership transition.

Stating that his Cabinet represents diverse communities and regions of Karnataka, the Chief Minister said the government would strive to provide strong and inclusive leadership while focusing on development, welfare and administrative reforms across the state.