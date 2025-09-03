CM inaugurates first batch of Indiramma houses in Telangana

Last year, the chief minister had announced the construction of Indiramma houses across Telangana.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 3rd September 2025 5:31 pm IST
CM Revanth Reddy at the inaugural function of Indiramma houses at Bhadradri Kothagudem on Wednesday
CM Revanth Reddy at the inaugural function of Indiramma houses at Bhadradri Kothagudem on Wednesday

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, September 3, inaugurated the first batch of Indiramma houses in Telangana’s Bendalapadu village of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, 312 Indiramma houses have been sanctioned. Of these, 238 belonged to the Koya tribe community.

The chief minister took part in the housewarming ceremony of three houses. The remaining are under various stages of construction.

MS Teachers

On March 11 last year, CM Revanth announced the construction of Indiramma houses across Telangana during his visit to the Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam. He had launched the model of Indiramma house before the presiding deities Sita and Rama.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added.)

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Vivek Bhoomi  |   Published: 3rd September 2025 5:31 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Politics updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button