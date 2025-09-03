CM inaugurates first batch of Indiramma houses in Telangana

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, September 3, inaugurated the first batch of Indiramma houses in Telangana’s Bendalapadu village of Bhadradri Kothagudem district.

In Bhadradri Kothagudem district, 312 Indiramma houses have been sanctioned. Of these, 238 belonged to the Koya tribe community.

The chief minister took part in the housewarming ceremony of three houses. The remaining are under various stages of construction.

On March 11 last year, CM Revanth announced the construction of Indiramma houses across Telangana during his visit to the Sita Ramachandra Swamy temple in Bhadrachalam. He had launched the model of Indiramma house before the presiding deities Sita and Rama.

