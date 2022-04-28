CM Jagan should reply to common man’s questions: Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday demanded that the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) government tender an open apology to the people for its “false promises” and “non-stop betrayals”.

Naidu asked the chief minister to reply to the questions of the common public on his ‘Baadude Baadudu’ regime’s taxes, charges, and burdens. The TDP chief tweeted a voice message of a Vijayawada resident who poured out his and the people’s woes in the face of increased financial burdens and taxes in the past three years.

Naidu expressed concern, saying that the people of Andhra Pradesh are being punished in multiple ways just for voting the YSRCP to power in 2019. “Was casting a vote for the YSRCP a crime on the part of the public?” he asked.