CM KCR extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latter’s birthday.

In a letter to Modi, KCR sid, ” On behalf of the govrrnment and people of Telangana and apersononal behalf I wish you a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with with good health and long life to serve the nation for many more years”

The chief minister’s office took to twitter and shared the letter, ” CM Sri KCR conveyed birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri @NarendraModi Ji on behalf of Telangana Government, its people and himself. Hon’ble CM wished the Prime Minister good health and long life in the service of nation.” read the post.

CM Sri KCR conveyed birthday greetings to Hon'ble Prime Minister Sri @NarendraModi Ji on behalf of Telangana Government, its people and himself. Hon'ble CM wished the Prime Minister good health and long life in the service of nation. pic.twitter.com/JC5YSa5PQP — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) September 17, 2022

Today marks PM Modi’s 72nd birthday.