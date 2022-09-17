CM KCR extends birthday wishes to PM Modi

Today marks PM Modi's 72nd birthday.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 17th September 2022 9:50 am IST
KCR extends birthday wishes to PM Modi
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) on Saturday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latter’s birthday.

In a letter to Modi, KCR sid, ” On behalf of the govrrnment and people of Telangana and apersononal behalf I wish you a very Happy Birthday. May God bless you with with good health and long life to serve the nation for many more years”

The chief minister’s office took to twitter and shared the letter, ” CM Sri KCR conveyed birthday greetings to Hon’ble Prime Minister Sri @NarendraModi Ji on behalf of Telangana Government, its people and himself. Hon’ble CM wished the Prime Minister good health and long life in the service of nation.” read the post.

