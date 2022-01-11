CM KCR is a big virus than Covid : Bandi Sanjay

Hyderabad: BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar today alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was a bigger virus than Covid virus in Telangana . He made these remarks while addressing a public meeting at Mahboobnagar held protesting against the issuance of GO No.317 by the state government.

Speaking on the occasion, he asked the teachers of the state to not get worried about the GO and added that the state government had issued a controversial GO to harass them. He said that they would amend the GO after coming into power and claimed that the CM had created clashes between senior and junior employees of the state government.

He said that the CM was meeting CPM and AIMIM parties, which had opposed the formation of the Telangana state. He said that they would order an inquiry on the corruption of CM KCR and claimed that the CM was talking about the third front as he was scared of an Inquiry over his corruption. He said that they would soon hold a public meeting in the state capital Hyderabad Against the GO No. 317 very soon