CM KCR to attend closing ceremony of I-Day celebrations at LB Stadium

Hyderabad: The closing ceremony of Swatrantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu will be held on August 22 at LB Stadium in Hyderabad.

Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao (KCR) will attend these celebrations, which will run from 3 pm to 6 pm. On this occasion, LB Stadium will be decorated with colourful electric lights.

On this occasion, the president of the committee Keshav Rao said that Telangana’s celebration of India’s 75th Independence Day has been receiving great response from all over the state since its beginning on August 8.

Similarly, on the 22nd of this month, the closing ceremony of the festival will be held in a grand manner at LB Stadium.

Deepika Reddy, president of the state Sangeeta Nataka Academy, announced that there will be Deepanjali (lamp-lighting ceremony), cultural programs, and performances of patriotic songs by the Shankar Mahadevan group, a laser show and fireworks.

Keshav Rao said that popular film stars will also participate in this program. All commercial complexes, malls, cinema halls, petrol stations and main junctions of the state will be decorated with electric tri-colour lights, he said.

Mass singing of the national anthem

Keshav Rao said that a mass singing of the national anthem will be organised at 11:30 am on August 16. He said at that time, the traffic on all the roads in the state will be stopped and the national anthem will be sung.

The committee chairman requested citizens to participate in singing the national anthem and spread the spirit of independence.