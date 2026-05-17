CM Naidu greets scientists, hails Andhra’s quantum ecosystem

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday, May 17, greeted scientists, researchers and students on World Telecommunication and Information Society Day while highlighting the state’s growing quantum technologies ecosystem.

The chief minister said the occasion underscored the importance of secure communications, trusted digital infrastructure and cyber resilience for the future of nations.

“Today is World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. It reminds us that secure communications, trusted digital infrastructure and cyber resilience are critical to the future of nations. Amaravati Quantum Valley is taking another important step towards building a world-class quantum ecosystem driven by innovation, research and indigenous technology development,” Naidu said in a post on ‘X’.

Today is World Telecommunication and Information Society Day. It reminds us that secure communications, trusted digital infrastructure, and cyber resilience are critical to the future of nations. Following the launch of the Quantum Computing Reference Facilities on April 14,… — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) May 17, 2026

The chief minister noted that Amaravati Quantum Valley was taking another important step towards building a world-class quantum ecosystem driven by innovation, research and indigenous technology development following the launch of Quantum Computing Reference Facilities on April 14.

He said a private college in Amaravati, in partnership with C-DOT, the Department of Telecommunications, Government of India, and Amaravati Quantum Valley, would establish a first-of-its-kind Quantum-Secure Communications Test Bed for communications and cyberspace.

Naidu said the facility would support research and testing of quantum communication hardware, photonic and optical systems, encryption technologies, secure network infrastructure and next-generation cyber defence solutions.

The chief minister further said that the initiative reinforced Andhra Pradesh‘s commitment to Make in India technologies, secure digital infrastructure and positioning Amaravati as a leading hub for frontier technologies, advanced manufacturing and deep-tech innovation.

He added that the initiative would create opportunities for students, researchers, startups and young innovators from Andhra Pradesh to participate in developing future technologies.