Andhra CM Naidu echoes PM’s austerity call, to tackle war impact

Nidamarru: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday, May 13, said the state government would unveil measures within two days to mitigate the impact of the West Asia conflict on the state.

Addressing a meeting at Nidamarru village in Guntur district, the Chief Minister said he will make an announcement in the next two days on the steps aimed at safeguarding the state from the effects of the ongoing US–Israel war on Iran.

“Either tomorrow or the day after, we will also make an announcement on what preventive measures we have to take due to the effects of the war on the state,” said Naidu, on the sidelines of laying the foundation for a private medical college and skill centre.

Referring to the recent austerity appeal made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Naidu said people of the state must act responsibly and support efforts to strengthen the country’s economy.

Naidu also echoed the PM’s call, urging people to avoid unnecessary gold purchases and foreign travel, and instead focus on economic self-reliance.

Highlighting Andhra’s gold production potential, he said the state plans to inaugurate a gold mine in Kurnool district in June, where up to “60 percent of the gold made in India could be produced.”

“When you import all the gold, foreign exchange will go out. If we can produce gold domestically, that problem can be reduced,” he said, stressing the need for self-reliance and public cooperation.

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Work from home a reality now: Naidu

Urging people to reduce petrol and diesel consumption, which will help save forex, Naidu said the work-from-home (WFH) concept is a reality now.

He said a situation will come “where the whole world will work from home”.

Noting that the use of large cavalcades has become a fashion nowadays, he advised public representatives to reduce the number of vehicles in their convoys and their security cover to set an example.

Stressing that we should not depend on foreign countries for fuel, Naidu said an action plan was chalked out to produce green energy domestically.

He suggested installing rooftop solar units on every home and in every field to generate power.

After laying the foundation for the private medical college and skill centre at Nidamarru village, Naidu underscored that a large number of industrialists should come forward in Amaravati.

Flagging the aging problem in many countries, he said there is a growing demand for nurses and paramedical professionals.

He encouraged youth to learn foreign languages to access global employment opportunities.

Naidu said digital healthcare services would be expanded through the Sanjeevani platform, a medical record digitisation programme, and called for preventive healthcare initiatives alongside treatment-based services.

One-year deadline for completion of various projects

Naidu set a one-year deadline for completion of the medical college and skill centre and issued similar directives to the Google data centre and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel projects in Vizag for speedy execution.

Issuing permits in auto-pilot mode is our responsibility, while it is the duty of the industrialists to complete the projects and open them, he said.

Further, the CM said that Amaravati will become the address of India’s “first” quantum computer by December.

Reaffirming his support to farmers who contributed land for the greenfield capital city, the CM said Amaravati would be developed as a futuristic city through further land pooling and major infrastructure projects, including a 190-km Outer Ring Road

He said additional bridges and flyovers will be built across the Krishna river, along with the expansion of airports, hotels and healthcare infrastructure.

He said Amaravati and Visakhapatnam would both be developed into globally competitive cities, while Rayalaseema would emerge as a horticulture and technology hub.