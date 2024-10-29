CM Naidu meets Adani group, discusses investment opportunities

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met with a delegation from the Adani Group to discuss investment opportunities in the state.

Rajesh Adani, managing director of Adani Exports Ltd, and Karan Adani, managing director of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, led the delegation.

CM Naidu posted on ‘X’ that they discussed a range of investment opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

“Their presentation covered projects with the potential to drive comprehensive growth across the state in key sectors such as ports, mining, ring road, IT, tourism, and AI. They also expressed their commitment to rebuilding Amaravati, as well as our vision for Swarna Andhra Pradesh,” wrote CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Minister for Information Technology and Electronics Nara Lokesh urged Adobe to set up its research and development (R&D) wing in Andhra Pradesh to become partners in smart governance and Artificial Intelligence-driven solutions in the state.

Lokesh, who is on a visit to the US to attract investments to the state, met Adobe chief executive officer (CEO) Santanu Narayen in San Francisco, according to an official statement here.

During the meeting, Lokesh sought Adobe’s cooperation to sharpen the digital technology skills among the youth. “The State Government, with the vision of the chief minister, Mr Chandrababu Naidu, is adopting investor-friendly policy and the State is the right place for investments,” Lokesh told Santanu Narayen.

Narayen said that Adobe is now on the top in digital media and cloud-based services while the company has made photoshop, acrobat, and allied services more accessible. He also said that all the updated versions of document productivity and AI-based innovations are made available from time to time and the company has a market cap of Rs 17.95 lakh crore across the globe.

Appreciating the efforts of the company, Lokesh said that it perfectly suits the digital transformation vision of Andhra Pradesh and sought the cooperation of Adobe to transform the state into a global tech hub. Narayen said that a decision will soon be taken on investments in the State after holding discussions with company partners.