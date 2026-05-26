CM orders timely salaries for gram panchayat staff on 1st of every month

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, May 26, directed officials to ensure that the 50,000 gram panchayat staff members receive their salaries on the first of every month.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials, said the government would release Rs 50 crore every month for payment of salaries to gram panchayat personnel.

“Gram panchayat personnel should receive their salaries just as IAS officers do—promptly and on time,” a press release quoted the CM as saying.

He said employees of all departments should receive their salaries on the first of every month, without any distinction between contract and outsourced staff.

He said even a single day’s delay in wages would not be tolerated.

Reddy agreed to revive a rule that the previous BRS government had removed—one that had caused gram panchayats to lose autonomy over their own revenue.

He instructed that the own source revenue of gram panchayats be deposited into bank accounts instead of the government treasury.

He also directed that social security pensions be deposited directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries, replacing the existing system of delivery through the postal department.

He added that social security pensions should be streamlined using voter ID data, Aadhaar, and the Telangana Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste Survey (SEEEPC) conducted in the state.