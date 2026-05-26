CM orders timely salaries for gram panchayat staff on 1st of every month

Reddy agreed to revive a rule that the previous BRS government had removed—one that had caused gram panchayats to lose autonomy over their own revenue.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th May 2026 11:22 pm IST
A woman and five men in a business meeting around a conference table with laptops and documents.
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday, May 26, directed officials to ensure that the 50,000 gram panchayat staff members receive their salaries on the first of every month.

Reddy, who held a meeting with officials, said the government would release Rs 50 crore every month for payment of salaries to gram panchayat personnel.

“Gram panchayat personnel should receive their salaries just as IAS officers do—promptly and on time,” a press release quoted the CM as saying.

Subhan Bakery

He said employees of all departments should receive their salaries on the first of every month, without any distinction between contract and outsourced staff.

He said even a single day’s delay in wages would not be tolerated.

Reddy agreed to revive a rule that the previous BRS government had removed—one that had caused gram panchayats to lose autonomy over their own revenue.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27

He instructed that the own source revenue of gram panchayats be deposited into bank accounts instead of the government treasury.

He also directed that social security pensions be deposited directly into the bank accounts of beneficiaries, replacing the existing system of delivery through the postal department.

He added that social security pensions should be streamlined using voter ID data, Aadhaar, and the Telangana Socio-Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste Survey (SEEEPC) conducted in the state.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 26th May 2026 11:22 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button